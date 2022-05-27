 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynches River bridge to undergo repairs June 1-15

COWARD, S.C. — The outside lane of the southbound bridge on U.S. 52 at Lynches River will be closed June 1-June 15 as the South Carolina Department of Transportation repairs the bridge’s structure.

The state agency will be performing underwater repairs at the bridge because some of the steel piles have rusted. Underwater divers will be making repairs and bolting new plates to the rusted sections, according to a media release.

The repairs will require the boat ramp at Lynches River at this bridge to be closed for the safety of the workers and to access materials and equipment.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Florence County have been notified of the closure.

