FLORENCE, S.C. — Lynches River County Park has a new climbing wall and a number of openings for both summer and year-round jobs.

The park will be accepting applications for part time positions for camp counselors and splash pad attendants, as well as year-round positions working within the park’s Environmental Discovery Center and serving as a climbing wall attendant.

People can apply for any of the positions by clicking on the careers tab at florenceco.org. Experience is not required and training will be given for all positions.

The climbing wall — located next to the splash pad — is anticipated to open after May 13, the day the splash pad will be opening back up for summer.

“We anticipate a very busy summer, and the splash pad is always very popular, so combining those two facilities down at the back end of the park we anticipate a good crowd pretty much all year because the splash pad — while it’s seasonal — the climbing wall will be a year-round facility,” park Superintendent Jennifer Majors said.

Although the climbing wall has been at the park for nearly a year, there was a delay to its opening because of a hold-up in the supply chain. By the time the park received the climbing equipment last year the summer season was over.

In applicants, Majors said the park is looking for outgoing people who do not mind being outside for long periods, working with children and having fun

The job in the Environmental Discovery Center has a few more requirements. Majors said animal husbandry experience is encouraged but not required. Working within the center would also require an applicant to be 18 or older with at least a high school degree who is not afraid to handle animals.

“Anybody who comes in is checking in at that building, so whether they’re coming in to camp, to stay at our cabins, if they want to do a boat rental — any of those things — everything goes out of that nature center,” Majors said. “So they’ve got to be able to greet the customers and say hi to the visitors and teach them the trails, show them the trail maps and which ones should you do, and how long should it take, so they really know everything about the park is what that position entails, but it’s mostly on-the-job training.”

Working in the center would also mean helping out with school programs. Around 3,500 to 4,000 kids come to the park a year with schools and for summer camp.

This July the park plans to put out a job listing for a new park ranger that will be full time with benefits.

All employees of the park get free boat rentals and climbing wall access on their off time.

The park is also expecting visitors this summer to enjoy “beachfront access.” This access —at the end of County Park Road toward the back of the park — is an area that is sandy when the river is low

“It’s just an area where people who are boating will kind of pull up, picnic and hang out for the day,” Majors said.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to sunset year round except for major holidays. Information on rentals, camping, hiking and more can be found at http://lynchesriverpark.com/.