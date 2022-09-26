Man killed, deputy wounded in Sumter County shootout

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff's deputy is hospitalized and another man is dead after officials said the man opened fire on the deputy Sunday.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said deputies were called to a home near Sumter after a domestic disturbance was reported.

Dennis said the first deputy to reach the house found a garage on fire and was trying to douse the blaze when Leroy Quick Jr. began shooting at the deputy, hitting him at least once.

The deputy shot back, Dennis said, and Quick was found unconscious and wounded in the back yard when other deputies arrived. Quick was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at a Columbia hospital, the sheriff said.

The unnamed deputy is being treated for a gunshot wound and is hospitalized in serious condition. Dennis said the deputy is expected to recover. Sheriff's Maj. Randall Stewart told The Sumter Item that the deputy has worked for the sheriff's office for more than 15 years.

Dennis said he asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting and fire. The Item reports the home was heavily damaged, with its roof destroyed. No other injuries were reported.

"It appears that our deputies acted appropriately and I commend them on their quick actions in defense of themselves and others," Dennis said in a statement.