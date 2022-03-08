Man shot, killed in Orangeburg home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man has been shot and killed in the same Orangeburg home where a 2-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to the head five months ago, investigators said.

John Henry Butler, 47, was killed Sunday by a man who came to the door of the home with a gun, according to a police report obtained by The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

Investigators aren't saying if they think Butler's death might be related to the killing of toddler Zy’on Sa’eed Randolph in the same home in October.

The boy's mother said her son was in bed with her when she heard a noise and then found the boy on the floor bleeding from the head, police said.

No arrests have been made in either killing.

“We have no further information to report at this time since this is an active investigation," Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave told the newspaper when asked whether the deaths could be related.