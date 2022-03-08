 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot, killed in Orangeburg home
0 Comments

Man shot, killed in Orangeburg home

  • 0

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man has been shot and killed in the same Orangeburg home where a 2-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to the head five months ago, investigators said.

John Henry Butler, 47, was killed Sunday by a man who came to the door of the home with a gun, according to a police report obtained by The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

Investigators aren't saying if they think Butler's death might be related to the killing of toddler Zy’on Sa’eed Randolph in the same home in October.

The boy's mother said her son was in bed with her when she heard a noise and then found the boy on the floor bleeding from the head, police said.

No arrests have been made in either killing.

“We have no further information to report at this time since this is an active investigation," Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave told the newspaper when asked whether the deaths could be related.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

“Risky” asteroid predicted to hit Earth in 2023 now deemed safe

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence home burns Friday afternoon
Local News

Florence home burns Friday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Quick response by firefighters Friday afternoon kept small a fire in a home at the corner of South Irby Street and South Pineland Drive -- 1943 South Irby Street.

Buddy Brand to seek full term
Local News

Buddy Brand to seek full term

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council Vice Chairman Buddy Brand will be seeking a full term. Brand told the Morning News Friday morning he plans to seek reelection to the County Council District 8 seat he's held since he won a 2020 special election. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert