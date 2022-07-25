Man, woman killed in crash identified

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner's Office released the names of two Ohio residents who were killed Saturday morning in a head-on crash on U.S. 378 near U.S. 52.

The victims, a man and wife, are identified as Anthony Michael Secreto, 43, and Lyndsie Marie Secreto, 38, both of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

A 2017 Ford sport utility vehicle eastbound on U.S. 378 was struck head-on by a 2014 Dodge pickup that crossed the center line, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victims in the SUV died at the scene, Ridgeway said.

The driver of the pickup, Jonathan Lee Williams, 21, from Malden, was taken to a Florence-area hospital.

Ridgeway said the crash remains under investigation.