MarCo Rural Water supports Mission Mullins home repair project

MARION, S.C. – MarCo Rural Water Company board members made a donation of $4,000 to Mission Mullins, a service project designed to help repair homes throughout the Marion County area.

Board President Tommy Larrimore and MarCo Rural Water general manager Robert Winkeler made the presentations Wednesday to the group that is aided by several volunteers.

Winkeler said he was happy to be part of giving back to the community.

“We’re donating like we try to do every year to help the community out,” Winkeler said. “I’m thankful to work for a company and a board that we got that cares about the citizens of Marion County. They support Marion County and look out for the citizens as best as they can.”

Winkler called it a blessing to work with the group.

Larrimore said it felt good to make the contribution.

“We try to give back at least one time per year,” he said. “We have an excellent board that goes out and research what we think is the best way to go with our money to actually help the community.”

MarCo Rural Water Company has made donations to various charity organizations for the past eight years.