MarCo Rural Water supports Mission Mullins home repair project

MARION, S.C. – MarCo Rural Water Company board members made a donation of $4,000 to Mission Mullins, a service project designed to help repair homes throughout the Marion County area.
Board President Tommy Larrimore and MarCo Rural Water general manager Robert Winkeler made the presentations Wednesday to the group that is aided by several volunteers.
Winkeler said he was happy to be part of giving back to the community.
“We’re donating like we try to do every year to help the community out,” Winkeler said. “I’m thankful to work for a company and a board that we got that cares about the citizens of Marion County. They support Marion County and look out for the citizens as best as they can.”
Winkler called it a blessing to work with the group.
Larrimore said it felt good to make the contribution.
“We try to give back at least one time per year,” he said. “We have an excellent board that goes out and research what we think is the best way to go with our money to actually help the community.”
MarCo Rural Water Company has made donations to various charity organizations for the past eight years.
Mission Mullins was organized in 2018 to help residents struggling to recover from the devastation of hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Jobs include minor home repairs, light painting, yard work, debris removal, mold remediation, small construction and more.
Director Spider Spivey said he was thankful for the donation.
“We’re just tremendously appreciative of MarCo Rural Water’s generosity and support of our ministry,” he said. “We’ve been working in the community. We worked at 11 different sites this year with more than 100 people involved at no cost to the property owners. We’re just trying to be the hands and feet of Christ.”
Several local churches are also involved doing their part to help, including food and lodging for volunteers from throughout the state and country.
Site leader Doug Coffeen called it a team-effort.
“I supervised a group of about seven guys who helped build a wheelchair ramp for an elderly couple in Nichols that needed it desperately,” he said. “They did a marvelous job and now they have a safe way to enter their house.”
Volunteers like Austin Horvath are busy working to construct a transformation house in the area.
“The house will be for drug and alcohol rehab,” he said. “It’s an old farm house built in 1896 that we have been remodeling for three months, getting a lot of landscaping done and a tremendous amount of painting. The goal is have that right here in Marion County.”
Volunteers are also helping to refurbish King’s Court after school program facility in Mullins with new classrooms.
Mullins Presbyterian Church helps lead the organization. Pastor Jason Brewer said the program has grown fast.
“We started as flood relief after the hurricane,” he said. “When all the homes were devastated we started trying to rehab those homes and once all of that work was completed, we have evolved to helping those that are materially poor in our communities. We’ve done wheelchair ramps, siding, floor repairs, painting and all sorts of things.”
Brewer said the mission teams are supported thanks to generous donations.
Spivey said it’s unique to have local churches coming together and serving together.
“Our motto is love all, serve all,” Brewer said. “We appreciate what MarCo Rural has done and we could not do it without the Lord providing for us through community leaders. This is a sizable contribution for us that is going to help a lot of people.”
MarCo Rural Water serves more than 6,400 customers.
For more information on Mission Mullins call 843-464-9593.