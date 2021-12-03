Marion Azalea Garden Club hosts annual Arbor Day tree planting

MARION, S.C. – Members of the Azalea Garden Club of Marion gathered with city and state officials at the Hike and Bike Trial to celebrate their annual Arbor Day tree planting ceremony Friday morning.

SC Forestry Commission Forest Management Chief Russell Hubright was the guest speaker for the event.

“When Linda Gasque contacted our agency to say she needed someone to talk about trees and talk about Arbor Day, I was like I’m in,” Hubright said adding he was happy to help with a tree planting project with the group in 2019. “It was so many groups on. This project was right down the Hike and Bike Trail and it was just amazing.”

Hubright said more than 400 trees are available throughout the county for planting.

“We do promote the protection of trees,” he said. “We also realize that forestry is a big business in South Carolina.”

Hubright commended club members and city officials working together to make Marion a longtime Tree City USA, meeting requirements that include a tree board, ordinance and celebrating Arbor Day.”

Azalea Garden Club’s contribution to the start of tree planting season is in recognition of former members Ritta Hennecy and Marian Pittman with trees planted in their memory.

Azalea Garden Club members also presented awards to pressed leaf contest winners Williams Moore, Miriam Yates and Emily Yates. The Johnakin Middle School art class students were also presented gift certificates.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.