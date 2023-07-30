MARION, S.C. — B.O.O.S.T Program founder Marcus M. Robinson said his mentoring program is designed to build off others to start transforming the community.

“It’s a program where we help reconnect people, build up the community and mentor those in need,” he said. “This program is to help reconnect people, build up the community, and to mentor those who are crying out for help. It is my mission to bring a real-life education program to this community.”

Robinson along with program president Sachin M. Patel has been active meeting with Marion City Council, Marion County School District officials, and local schools.

Robinson celebrated the B.O.O.S.T. athletic summer experience Saturday with a basketball game at the Shannon Wilkerson Gym. More than 30 children ages seven up to 17 participated in the month-long basketball camp while the mentoring program operated for six months. The Marion County Performing Arts and Science Academy also participated in the game.

“They get to be with their peers during the summer,” he said. “Our objective is mentoring the youth and giving them something to do and let their parents know they have a late afternoon camp to go to between the hours of 5:30 and 8 p.m.”

Robinson said he intends to bring the camp back next year.