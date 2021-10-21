Marion Chamber of Commerce celebrates opening of Fitness Worldwide Gyms

“They get a good Christian clean atmosphere that is safe and well maintained,” he said. “There is a wide variety of equipment so you don’t have a wait and large parking area.”

The gym also offers a 12-week program with training staff for beginners or people looking to get in shape at their own pace.

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady thanked Boyd for launching his business.

“We appreciate his investment in the town of Marion,” Brady said. “This is a great addition for the city at this location.”

Johnnie White of Marion said she has been working out at the gym for the past two weeks.

“I came in and everybody was so nice and the owner took the time out to show me everything that I could do,” she said. “That is a gym. People aren’t waiting for you to finish and when I come here I’m not alone and have something to do. The staff has been a blessing to me.”

Staff hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

