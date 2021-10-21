 Skip to main content
Marion Chamber of Commerce celebrates opening of Fitness Worldwide Gyms
Marion Chamber of Commerce celebrates opening of Fitness Worldwide Gyms

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Chamber of Commerce along with city and county officials celebrated the opening of Fitness Worldwide Gyms along US 76 in Marion Thursday.

It’s the 11th location opened by owner and city of Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd, with gym locations throughout the Pee Dee area including Florence, Dillon, Darlington, Hartsville, Cheraw, Bennettsville and McBee.

“Two weeks ago was the first day,” Boyd said. “We’re doing 20 minute stops between locations, heading towards the beach is our goal.”

Boyd said the opportunity fell in place to arrive in Marion and the response has been great. He has been operating in the fitness business for 32 years, starting as a karate instructor after graduating from Francis Marion University with a Math degree.

“I opened up the gym to support the karate and over the last 18 years we have grown a lot more and the gyms are doing really well,” Boyd said. “Marion has been a wonderful reception. People have been friendly everywhere.”

Boyd said the Marion gym offers a friendly clean family atmosphere that caters to young adults and the elderly. Childcare service is also provided. More than 300 pieces of equipment can be found along with free weights, bikes, climbers, ellipticals, tanning beds and showers available 24 hours a day, he said.

“They get a good Christian clean atmosphere that is safe and well maintained,” he said. “There is a wide variety of equipment so you don’t have a wait and large parking area.”

The gym also offers a 12-week program with training staff for beginners or people looking to get in shape at their own pace.

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady thanked Boyd for launching his business.

“We appreciate his investment in the town of Marion,” Brady said. “This is a great addition for the city at this location.”

Johnnie White of Marion said she has been working out at the gym for the past two weeks.

“I came in and everybody was so nice and the owner took the time out to show me everything that I could do,” she said. “That is a gym. People aren’t waiting for you to finish and when I come here I’m not alone and have something to do. The staff has been a blessing to me.”

Staff hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

