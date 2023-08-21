MARION, S.C. – Members of the Marion Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Royalty Day Spa with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour Thursday.

Royalty Day Spa, owned and operated by DeJunae Pickett Floyd is located to 2524 US-76 Suite H in Marion.

Floyd brings 17 years of service as a licensed practical nurse with experience in wound care. The Mullins native thanked supporters and staff along with CommunityWorks and Dermalogica.

“We opened this location in March and we originally opened Royalty Day Spa in June 2021,” she said. “It has been a lot but it’s through all of the community support that made this possible. We offer services from skin care, beauty, body care, massage therapy, facials, hair removal and spray tans.”

Floyd is Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology and Excelsior University graduate. She is also a wife and mother that advocates for healthy skin. Now she is using that experience for her very own business.

“It’s beyond my wildest dreams,” Floyd said. “It can be tough at times but for the most part we enjoy ourselves and everybody that comes in we make them feel like royalty and as family.”

Floyd said her first job was as skin care and wound care nurse, sparking the idea to share what she has learned.

“A lot of things that I have seen are preventive things and I feel like in my community this is information that needs to be shared and need to be known,” she said.

Royalty Day Spa operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. To schedule an appointment call 843-433-8033.