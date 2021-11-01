 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion Chamber welcomes Kings and Queens Venue
0 Comments

Marion Chamber welcomes Kings and Queens Venue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marion Chamber welcomes Kings and Queens Venue

The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Kings and Queens Venue on October 20, 2021.

 CONTRIBUTED

MARION, S.C. — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Kings and Queens Venue last week. The unique rental venue is located at 126 Manning Street. Chamber President, Pam Jordan welcomed the new business along with Mayor Ashley Brady thanking owners Tamara and Gary Davis for investing in Marion.

Kings and Queens Venue is available for event rentals. Ideal events are birthday parties, engagements, showers or wedding reception.

For more information call 843-758-3580.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Local News

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert