Marion Chamber welcomes Kings and Queens Venue

MARION, S.C. — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Kings and Queens Venue last week. The unique rental venue is located at 126 Manning Street. Chamber President, Pam Jordan welcomed the new business along with Mayor Ashley Brady thanking owners Tamara and Gary Davis for investing in Marion.
Kings and Queens Venue is available for event rentals. Ideal events are birthday parties, engagements, showers or wedding reception.
For more information call 843-758-3580.
