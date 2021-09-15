 Skip to main content
Marion City Council approves $2,000 bonuses for employees
Marion City Council approves $2,000 bonuses for employees

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion City Council approved $2,000 bonuses for city employees during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“We’re going to give every employee a bonus,” Mayor Ashley Brady said. “I think it’s a good thing and they deserve it,”

Council announced the plan funded by money from the American Rescue Plan. The COVID-19 Stimulus Package was signed into law on March 11, 2021. Funds must be obligated by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026.

The COVID-19 incentive bonuses will go to full-time and part-time employees.

City of Marion was allocated $3,149,360 from the federal government.

City officials said employees played an essential role in keeping business operational despite navigating through a global pandemic.

Full-time employees can expect to see the bonuses in their next pay period, Brady said.

Council also voted pay employees $500 bonuses for getting a vaccine.

The $1.9 trillion emergency relief bill provides $65.1 billion to municipal governments in response to the public health emergency and can be used to for economic recovery, offset revenue losses, and provide premium pay for essential workers.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

