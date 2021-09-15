Marion City Council approves $2,000 bonuses for employees

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion City Council approved $2,000 bonuses for city employees during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“We’re going to give every employee a bonus,” Mayor Ashley Brady said. “I think it’s a good thing and they deserve it,”

Council announced the plan funded by money from the American Rescue Plan. The COVID-19 Stimulus Package was signed into law on March 11, 2021. Funds must be obligated by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026.

The COVID-19 incentive bonuses will go to full-time and part-time employees.

City of Marion was allocated $3,149,360 from the federal government.

City officials said employees played an essential role in keeping business operational despite navigating through a global pandemic.

Full-time employees can expect to see the bonuses in their next pay period, Brady said.

Council also voted pay employees $500 bonuses for getting a vaccine.

The $1.9 trillion emergency relief bill provides $65.1 billion to municipal governments in response to the public health emergency and can be used to for economic recovery, offset revenue losses, and provide premium pay for essential workers.

