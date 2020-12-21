Marion continues decade long Christmas food-box drive

MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials along with fire fighters and police officers have been loading up and distributing Christmas food boxes through the community for more than a decade.

That tradition continued Monday as Marion Mayor Ashley Brady, City Administrator Allen Ammons and Marion Police Chief Bobby Crawford helped gather 100 food boxes at Food Lion.

“Our community support has been great on this,” Mayor Ashley Brady said. “We get this all done from contributions from our citizens. We love the outpouring of support they give us. We’ll have 100 boxes to families that are much needed and it’s a good deal.”

Donors helped to supply the annual Christmas Food Box Project that is delivered to residents in a generous effort during the holiday season to provide meals.

Ammons said the project doesn’t cost the city any funding thanks to the generosity of donors, making it successful for several years.

“We’ve been doing this about 10 years now and it’s going great,” Ammons said.

New Food Lion store manager Jarrett Parker said he was happy to be a partner.