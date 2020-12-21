 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion continues decade long Christmas food-box drive
0 comments

Marion continues decade long Christmas food-box drive

{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials along with fire fighters and police officers have been loading up and distributing Christmas food boxes through the community for more than a decade.

That tradition continued Monday as Marion Mayor Ashley Brady, City Administrator Allen Ammons and Marion Police Chief Bobby Crawford helped gather 100 food boxes at Food Lion.

“Our community support has been great on this,” Mayor Ashley Brady said. “We get this all done from contributions from our citizens. We love the outpouring of support they give us. We’ll have 100 boxes to families that are much needed and it’s a good deal.”

Donors helped to supply the annual Christmas Food Box Project that is delivered to residents in a generous effort during the holiday season to provide meals.

Ammons said the project doesn’t cost the city any funding thanks to the generosity of donors, making it successful for several years.

“We’ve been doing this about 10 years now and it’s going great,” Ammons said.

New Food Lion store manager Jarrett Parker said he was happy to be a partner.

“I love the involvement we’ve been able to play in Marion,” Parker said. “Doing events like this is why we are Food Lion.”

Brady said the holiday season in Marion has been a little different this year but remains active with downtown shopping, parades, fireworks, horse-carriage rides and more.

“It’s been a little bit different with COVID-19,” he said. “We’ve had to do social distancing and make some changes here and there. But we persevered can kept some sense of normalcy while being safe at the same-time.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested
Local News

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. — A third member of the Hopkins family is facing criminal charges. The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Florence, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault on a police officer, third degree assault and battery, and public disorderly conduct. 

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'
Local News

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will join with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other law enforcement agencies across the state for “Sober or Slammer,” a statewide initiative to prevent alcohol related fatalities in South Carolina during the holidays.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert