Marion County community celebrates Halloween

MARION, S.C. – Plans for the three-acre park and recreation area paying tribute to the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney included community events a gathering place for the public. Amazing Grace Park welcomed more than 300 people Friday night, highlighting one of several events in Marion County celebrating Halloween.

Amazing Grace Park hosted a Trick-or-Treat Trail and Movie Night in Marion. The park attracted food vendors, local businesses and organizations, providing candy for children and parents dressed in costumes. Organizers said the walking trail was intended to encourage the community to come dressed up to trick or treat in a safe environment.

Historic Marion Revitalization Association executive director Marie Jacobs hosted the movie night.

“This isn’t my first event but my first partnership with Amazing Grace Park,” Jacobs said. “It’s been an amazing response and a lot better than I expected. I’m glad to see people coming.”

Jacobs thanked businesses participating and public coming out to enjoy the activity.

The family of Sen. Clementa Pinckney joined in the celebration taking the opportunity to gather with the large crowd including Sen. Kent Williams, who helped lead the planning and construction of the project.