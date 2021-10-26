Marion County community hosting several Halloween activities

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County community will host several events celebrating Halloween Thursday through the weekend.

The Marion County Library is presenting a story time session at the Mullins Library at 10:30 a.m. following by story time at Amazing Grace Park in Marion at 4 p.m.

The Mullins Police Department is organizing their second annual Halloween Drive-Thru Thursday evening 6-8 p.m. The Line-up begins on Wayne George Ave. running along Main St. and ends at Lowman St.

Storytime will be held at the Marion County Library at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

For more information call the library at 843-423-8300.

Amazing Grace Park will later feature a Trick-or-Treat Trail and Movie Night from 6:30 pm. To 9 p.m. The park will host local businesses and organizations setting up along the walking trail to distribute candy. Children are encouraged to come dressed up to trick or treat in a safe environment. HMRA will host a Halloween movie night in the park at 7:30 p.m. Families are invited to bring their blankets and chairs for a special screening.

The HMRA Farmer Market opens Saturday morning at Downtown Marion Commons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.