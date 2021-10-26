 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion County community hosting several Halloween activities
0 Comments

Marion County community hosting several Halloween activities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marion County community hosting several Halloween activities

The Marion County community will host several events celebrating Halloween Thursday through Sunday.

 FILE PHOTO

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County community will host several events celebrating Halloween Thursday through the weekend.

The Marion County Library is presenting a story time session at the Mullins Library at 10:30 a.m. following by story time at Amazing Grace Park in Marion at 4 p.m.

The Mullins Police Department is organizing their second annual Halloween Drive-Thru Thursday evening 6-8 p.m. The Line-up begins on Wayne George Ave. running along Main St. and ends at Lowman St.

Storytime will be held at the Marion County Library at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

For more information call the library at 843-423-8300.

Amazing Grace Park will later feature a Trick-or-Treat Trail and Movie Night from 6:30 pm. To 9 p.m. The park will host local businesses and organizations setting up along the walking trail to distribute candy. Children are encouraged to come dressed up to trick or treat in a safe environment. HMRA will host a Halloween movie night in the park at 7:30 p.m. Families are invited to bring their blankets and chairs for a special screening.

The HMRA Farmer Market opens Saturday morning at Downtown Marion Commons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Town of Nichols welcomes the public to its Trunk or Treat event at the Nichols Town Hall and Library at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All municipalities in Marion County have set Trick-or-Treating aspect of the Halloween celebration from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan startup unveils $680,000 hoverbike

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Marion County School District Superintendent says schools off to smooth start, envisions new high school
Latest Headlines

Marion County School District Superintendent says schools off to smooth start, envisions new high school

MARION, S.C. – Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea has guided local schools through two hurricanes and a global pandemic in her five years of service. Despite the challenges, she remains confident in the measures taken by teachers and staff to navigate through adversity and she envisions an ambitious path forward educating students.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert