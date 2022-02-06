Marion County delegates celebrate longtime Marion City Councilman Atkinson’s retirement

MARION, S.C. – Marion City Councilman Ralph Atkinson was honored for his 32-years of service in local government and the community Thursday as family, friends and colleagues celebrated his retirement.

Atkinson was presented a joint resolution from the House of Representatives and the Senate by local delegates Rep. Lucas Atkinson and Sen. Kent Williams.

“It’s wonderful to have family and friends being here to celebrate my years of service,” Atkinson said. “It’s been a good life and it’s going to be a good retirement.”

Atkinson is stepping away from council and as chief executive officer at Pee Dee Federal Savings Bank to spend time with family. The 67-year old U.S. Air Force veteran and The Citadel graduate is a member of the board of directors for the bank. Atkinson is also a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Marion.

“My banking career and my public service couldn’t be done without friends and family to help support me,” Atkinson said. “I’ve enjoyed working with everybody and felt my whole career has been working as a team.”

Rep. Atkinson said he was happy to make the presentation to his uncle.