Marion County Detention Center under quarantine as six inmates test positive for COVID-19

"Late Monday evening one of the inmates at the Marion County Detention Center was tested for coronavirus after exhibiting symptoms and returned a positive result. The positive test result began an immediate medical quarantine of the entire housing unit for two weeks and notification of DHEC of the positive result in the Detention Center. Testing began early Tuesday morning for all 36 inmates located in the housing unit. Testing results revealed four additional inmates that were positive for coronavirus. Monitoring and additional testing identified two more positive cases this afternoon. All inmates in the housing units will continue to be monitored closely for the appearance of any symptoms and tested. No additional inmates are being admitted to the housing units at this time. It will remain this way until after the quarantine period is completed.”