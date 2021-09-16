Marion County Detention Center under quarantine as six inmates test positive for COVID-19

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center housing unit is under quarantine after six inmates tested positive for COVID-19, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.
Wallace release a statement informing that the entire housing unit is under immediate quarantine and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials were contacted.
"Late Monday evening one of the inmates at the Marion County Detention Center was tested for coronavirus after exhibiting symptoms and returned a positive result. The positive test result began an immediate medical quarantine of the entire housing unit for two weeks and notification of DHEC of the positive result in the Detention Center. Testing began early Tuesday morning for all 36 inmates located in the housing unit. Testing results revealed four additional inmates that were positive for coronavirus. Monitoring and additional testing identified two more positive cases this afternoon. All inmates in the housing units will continue to be monitored closely for the appearance of any symptoms and tested. No additional inmates are being admitted to the housing units at this time. It will remain this way until after the quarantine period is completed.”
Wallace said the detention center has managed to empty one housing unit where all positive cases will be isolated and medically monitored until their quarantine period ends.
“The Detention Center continues to follow all guidelines and recommendations from DHEC and CDC,” he said. “Since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started until late Monday afternoon, the Detention Center has only experienced two previous positive coronavirus cases. It is through the protocols put in place and the hard work of the detention center staff that we have managed to keep the number of COVID-19 cases this low over the prior 18 months while having booked in and released over 1,700 inmates.”
Wallace said the department will continue to provide a safe environment to protect both the inmates and staff from infection.
“We have offered the coronavirus vaccine in the Detention Center previously and will be offering the vaccination again as soon as possible,” he said.