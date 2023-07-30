MULLINS, S.C. -- Marion County First Steps executive director Spencer R. Scott along with staff members celebrated graduation for more than 60 children and 50 parents at Troy Johnson Learning Center.

Scott said the dinner event is an expression of appreciation for their participation in the nurturing parenting program. Staff members include La’Keithia Collins, Beryl Collington, Jemeca Hemingway and Lekisha W. Allen.

“This is a program for parents in Marion County to participate in with children from birth to five years old,” Scott said. “They have 55 weeks of curriculum that they go through. They learn different characteristics of parenting skills, they have individual meetings every two weeks and group meetings at the end of every month.

Allen commended the parents for the cooperation.

“We want to thank you guys for letting us come into your homes and letting us be a part of your children’s lives,” Allen said.

Classes are held at Bundles of Joy Childcare Center in Marion.

Marion County First Steps officials distributed gift bags to the children and will start a new year of activities in September.

Scott said the main objective is teaching parents how to interact with their child.

“We’re also trying to encourage reading,” he said. “We want to help increase their reading level by the time they reach first grade.”

S.C. First Steps to School Readiness was created in 1999 by the S.C. General Assembly for the purpose of having every child in S. C. arrive at kindergarten ready to learn.

Marion County First Steps serves more than 20 daycares within the county.

For more information call 843-629-0202.