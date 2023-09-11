MARION, S.C. – Marion County First Steps held a Nurturing Parenting Kick-off at Amazing Grace Park Thursday.

Executive director Spencer R. Scott said the event included free food, drinks games along with activities.

“This is just a kick-off to celebrate our parents and bring them all together to enjoy a day before the first session this year,” he said.

The program will operate until the end of the year with the next sixth-month session following in January.

“We’ve had our nurturing parenting initiative for about two years and we’re creating a new nurturing fathers program,” Scott said. “It’s a program just for fathers and Leon Sturkey is going to be the coordinator.”

Sturky said he’s encouraging fathers to participate in the 15-week program that will work with men on various topics including financial literacy, co-parenting, wellness coaching, resume building and personal development.

Marion County First Steps serves more than 20 daycares within the county.

Marion County First Steps recently celebrated graduation for more than 60 children and 50. The program for parents serves children from birth to five years old. The 55 weeks of curriculum features individual and group meetings, Scott said. Classes are held at Bundles of Joy Childcare Center in Marion.

For more information call 843-629-0202.