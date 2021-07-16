Marion County Healthcare Foundation awards $596,000 in grants

Mullins, S.C. -- The board of directors of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation approved just under $600,000 in new grant funding for the second quarter of the Community Impact annual grant cycle.
Executive Director Pete Mazzaroni said Community Impact grants are awarded by the foundation four times each calendar year.
Focus areas for the Community Impact Grants are projects that improve Healthcare, Education, and Economic Development.
“We are very excited that we had some excellent projects that are going to benefit the citizens of Marion County, some of them for years to come” Grant Committee Chairperson Sylvia Holmes said.
Organizations receiving grants are:
• Marion County Long Term Recovery Group: Emergency Heating/Air, Roofs, Ramps and ADA accessible door construction- $50,000
• Marion Rescue Squad to acquire 2 LUCAS devices- $41,000
• Marion County Library Renovation and Expansion-$500,000
• American Red Cross Biomedical Services- $15,000
• City of Marion- Employee Health Awareness Centers- $19,000
The foundation also awarded the following scholarships and mini-grants:
• Wildlife Action Camp Scholarships $4,995
• Francis Marion Scholarship Fund- $8,000
• Florence Darlington Tech Scholarship fund - $4,000
• Marion Count Academy for Careers and Technology LPN Scholarship program-$4,000
The application deadline for Cycle 3 Community Impact Grants is August 13, 2021. Non-profit organizations that serve Marion County can apply by visiting https://marioncountyhfoundation.org/
For more information about the foundation visit www.marioncountyhfoundation.org.