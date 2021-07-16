Marion County Healthcare Foundation awards $596,000 in grants

Mullins, S.C. -- The board of directors of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation approved just under $600,000 in new grant funding for the second quarter of the Community Impact annual grant cycle.

Executive Director Pete Mazzaroni said Community Impact grants are awarded by the foundation four times each calendar year.

Focus areas for the Community Impact Grants are projects that improve Healthcare, Education, and Economic Development.

“We are very excited that we had some excellent projects that are going to benefit the citizens of Marion County, some of them for years to come” Grant Committee Chairperson Sylvia Holmes said.

Organizations receiving grants are:

• Marion County Long Term Recovery Group: Emergency Heating/Air, Roofs, Ramps and ADA accessible door construction- $50,000

• Marion Rescue Squad to acquire 2 LUCAS devices- $41,000

• Marion County Library Renovation and Expansion-$500,000

• American Red Cross Biomedical Services- $15,000

• City of Marion- Employee Health Awareness Centers- $19,000