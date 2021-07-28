Marion County Healthcare Foundation donates $500,000 to library expansion

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion County Healthcare Foundation presented the Marion County Library System with a $500,000 donation to aid its expansion and renovation project.

Marion County Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Pete Mazzaroni along with board of directors Dianne Herrington, Beth Klauber and Sen. Kent Williams delivered the new grant funding that was part of the quarterly cycle awarded during the year.

“We recognize the important role that libraries play in communities,” Mazzaroni said. “This historical Carnegie library is so important to Marion and Marion County. We thought it was important that we supported this.”

Sen. Williams said the ongoing project and staff has been patient raising funds.

“This has been a blessing for this county because this donation fills a lot of the financial gaps,” Williams said.

Marion County voters approved extending the 1-cent capital sales tax in 2018. The library expansion project receives $1.5 million from the tax.