Marion County hosts family assistance event

MARION, S.C. – More than 500 people were welcomed to the Marion County Health & Family Assistance Drive-thru event outside the Marion County Administration Building Thursday. Several agencies operated stations, offering services that included free food boxes, rental and energy bill assistance, COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

Duke Energy District Government and Communications Manager Mindy Taylor welcomed vehicles directed by South Carolina National Guard units.

“We wanted to partner with Marion County and Sen. Kent Williams to bring agencies out to customers,” Taylor said. “We got a number of organizations here to help in this area.”

Community partners participating included Duke Energy offering information, Pee Dee Community Action Partnership providing rental and utility assistance, Marion County Long-term Recovery, Marion County DSS, Harvest Hope food distribution, and MUSC Health Marion Medical Center.

“It’s amazing and we feel like one of the advantages of having an event right here is you have a number of organizations in one spot,” Taylor said. “They’re able to talk to a lot of different folks that can provide information if they need it.”