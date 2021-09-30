Marion County hosts family assistance event

MARION, S.C. – More than 500 people were welcomed to the Marion County Health & Family Assistance Drive-thru event outside the Marion County Administration Building Thursday. Several agencies operated stations, offering services that included free food boxes, rental and energy bill assistance, COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.
Duke Energy District Government and Communications Manager Mindy Taylor welcomed vehicles directed by South Carolina National Guard units.
“We wanted to partner with Marion County and Sen. Kent Williams to bring agencies out to customers,” Taylor said. “We got a number of organizations here to help in this area.”
Community partners participating included Duke Energy offering information, Pee Dee Community Action Partnership providing rental and utility assistance, Marion County Long-term Recovery, Marion County DSS, Harvest Hope food distribution, and MUSC Health Marion Medical Center.
“It’s amazing and we feel like one of the advantages of having an event right here is you have a number of organizations in one spot,” Taylor said. “They’re able to talk to a lot of different folks that can provide information if they need it.”
Joanne Davis of Gresham said she heard about the event and was interested to see what was being offered in regards to help.
“I’m interested in the food boxes and whatever help they can give me,” she said.
Sen. Kent Williams said the response was sudden with the crowd arriving three hours early.
“That is the reason we put this event together,” Williams said. “So we can better help theses citizens that need assistance.”
Williams said organizes wanted to help get services directly to the people.
“We have people here from all walks of life and people have needs,” he said. “That’s why we’re here.”