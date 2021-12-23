Marion County law enforcement take more than 50 children Christmas shopping

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies shop for toys for more than 50 children at Walmart in Marion during the 5th annual Shop with a Cop event on December 22, 2021.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace is joined by volunteers and law enforcement to provide children with an opportunity Shop with a Cop at Walmart in Marion on December 22, 2021.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Cluster 7 volunteers their time to help shop with children during the 5th annual Shop with Cop event at Walmart in Marion on December 22, 2021.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office partnered with law enforcement officers from multiple departments to help purchase Christmas gifts for more than 50 children at Walmart in Marion as part of the 5th annual Shop with a Cop on December 22, 2021.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies shop with children in Walmart in Marion as part of Shop with a Cop event on December 22, 2021.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Cluster 7 members shop for Christmas gifts at Walmart in Marion during the Shop with a Cop event on December 22, 2021.
Marion Police Chief Bobby Crawford shops for Christmas toys with more than 50 children at Walmart in Marion on December 22, 2021.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies take children toy shopping during the 5th annual Shop with a Cop event on December 22, 2021.
Law enforcement officers and emergency responders gather outside Walmart for the 5th annual Shop with a Cop event on December 22, 2021.
Law enforcement officers transport local children to Walmart for the 5th annual Shop with a Cop event on December 22, 2021.
Law enforcement officers and emergency responders gather outside Walmart for the 5th annual Shop with a Cop event on December 22, 2021.
MARION, S.C. -- Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace called it a great feeling to join with fellow law enforcement officers and local youth for an early Christmas gift giving experience. More than 50 children were given a police escort to Walmart for the 5th annual Shop with a Cop event in Marion Wednesday.
“This is our favorite event every year,” Wallace said. “The officers look forward to it and I can promise you the kids look forward to it.”
Wallace said the event started after Hurricane Matthew thanks a donor and has watched it grow over the years. Each child gets at least $75 to shop.
“This thing has grown so much,” Wallace said. “We got Santa here along with the fire department and a lot of state agencies with us. We all come together and just enjoy spending time with the kids.”
Wallace thanked volunteers for their support along with sorority members from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Cluster 7 for helping to chaperone.
“Everyone is excited about Christmas,” Wallace said. “We’ve had so much with COVID-19 and price increase in goods but we’re glad that supporters in the community stepped-up and have taken care of us.”
