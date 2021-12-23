Marion County law enforcement take more than 50 children Christmas shopping

MARION, S.C. -- Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace called it a great feeling to join with fellow law enforcement officers and local youth for an early Christmas gift giving experience. More than 50 children were given a police escort to Walmart for the 5th annual Shop with a Cop event in Marion Wednesday.

“This is our favorite event every year,” Wallace said. “The officers look forward to it and I can promise you the kids look forward to it.”

Wallace said the event started after Hurricane Matthew thanks a donor and has watched it grow over the years. Each child gets at least $75 to shop.

“This thing has grown so much,” Wallace said. “We got Santa here along with the fire department and a lot of state agencies with us. We all come together and just enjoy spending time with the kids.”

Wallace thanked volunteers for their support along with sorority members from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Cluster 7 for helping to chaperone.

“Everyone is excited about Christmas,” Wallace said. “We’ve had so much with COVID-19 and price increase in goods but we’re glad that supporters in the community stepped-up and have taken care of us.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.