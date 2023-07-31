MARION, S.C. – Marion County Library Interim Director Haley Tucker announced Reimagined Teen Spaces are coming in August. The Marion County Library System will soon unveil new spaces dedicated to teens.

“Our branches have always had a dedicated young adult section filled with all the latest books and graphic novels, but after several community members expressed the concern over the few options in Marion County for teens to gather in a safe, positive environment, I knew it was time for me to reassess our environment and approach to reaching that audience,” Tucker said. “With some creativity and a partner willing to underwrite the cost of reimagining our current space, I knew my team and I could make it happen.”

Tucker said when considering a partner for the project she wanted to intentionally seek out someone who would be just as passionate about the overall mission.

“I immediately thought of Mr. Brian Edwards,” said of the local State Farm agent. “I know him to be a family man who loves to inspire others and has supported many youth-focused programs in our community. After I explained the need and my vision, Mr. Edwards was on board.”

Edwards donated $1500 toward outfitting the space with new furniture, decor, and gaming systems. “The donation will also fund teen-specific programs like TeenTalks, where we will invite teens to gather for food and fun, followed by a motivational and informative talk with local leaders or business owners,” Tucker said. “There are so many interesting, accomplished, and successful people in our community whom I believe our youth will find inspiring as they prepare to make career and life choices.”

Edwards has a recent accomplishment of his own. The Mullins State Farm Agent with more than 20 years of experience was recently voted 2023 Best of the Pee Dee out of more than 100 agents. He also won gold at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Fortaleza, Brazil last month.

Edwards competes nationally and internationally in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, holding two World Jiu Jitus Titles and three International Jui Jitus Titles.

“Giving teens an opportunity to enjoy the library in a fun and educational environment is an excellent idea,” Edwards said. “The fact that the library is focused on targeting teens is very important to me. The teenage years are difficult for many and teens are very much influenced by their surroundings, so providing a positive and safe environment is key and making that environment cool and up-to-date, is crucial to drawing them in.”

Tucker said the Reimagined Teen Spaces unveiling is set for the end of August for the Mullins and Nichols branches. The Marion branch Teen Space will receive its makeover in the highly anticipated renovation and expansion that is set to begin soon.