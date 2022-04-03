Marion County Library System organizes Easter Egg Hunt in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – It took children less than 30 minutes to find more than 600 Easter eggs hidden by Marion County Library System staff outside the Mullins Library Saturday morning.

Organizers said it took more than an hour to prepare for the Easter Egg Hunt, featuring prizes, crafts, food and game activities.

Marion County Library Director Holly Cockfield said the event was made possible with the help of youth service librarian Erin Edge.

“This is such an amazing response from the community organizations and the community itself,” Cockfield said. “It’s just so great to see so many people together for the children.”

The Marion County Library is gearing up for its annual summer reading program.

“This year’s theme is an ocean of possibilities and it will kick-off the first Saturday in June with a color fun run in Marion,” she said.

The partnership with the Mullins Chamber of Commerce included local fire fighters, police officers and emergency medical transporters.

Edge said she was very pleased to see more than 200 children and families participate in the outdoor activity.

“I’m thankful for good weather and I’m thankful that everybody came out to participate,” she said. “Our local organizations came out to help as well. I think everybody is glad to come back out and it was just a fun day. There were no eggs left and they found them in no time.”

Some of the eggs featured special prize tickets to be claimed at a prize table.

“We had fun planning it,” Edge said. “I hope everybody had fun.”

Registration is already underway for the first Run into Summer Color Fun Run presented in partnership with Anderson Brothers Bank on June 4 at 9 a.m. All ages are welcome to walk or run the 1.8 mile track.

For more information call 843-423-8300.

