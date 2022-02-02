Marion County man arrested, charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Timothy Gerad Platt, 30, of Mullins Tuesday on a charge of inflicting great bodily injury upon a child, according to a SLED press release.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Mullins Police Department.

Platt is accused striking the child in the head, face, chest abdomen and back on Sept. 15, 2021, according to an arrest warrant. He then then refused to provide medical care for the child, causing him to suffer for several hours.

Platt is custody at the Marion County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.