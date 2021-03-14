Marion County native Davis named American Beverage executive

WASHINGTON, D.C. – American Beverage announced that Marion native Franklin Davis has been promoted to vice president of federal government relations, helping to lead the non-alcoholic beverage industry’s federal legislative agenda and driving advocacy efforts before Congress and the Biden administration.

“Franklin has been a critical part of our government affairs team for more than eight years, and his leadership and expertise will serve him well in this role,” President and Chief Executive Officer of American Beverage Katherine Lugar said. “Franklin has been a driving force in our advocacy successes to date. He will be central to working with the Administration and Congress to share and advance our members’ innovative and solutions-oriented approach to challenges facing our country and communities.”

Davis most recently served as senior director of federal affairs for American Beverage since 2012. With his leadership as a vice president, American Beverage’s government affairs team will advance its work with lawmakers and policymakers on major issues to its members and the communities they serve. This includes working on initiatives to help communities recover from the pandemic, reduce the beverage industry’s plastic footprint, and provide families with more beverage choices to help reduce sugar in their diet.