Marion County officials looking into storm damage
Marion County officials looking into storm damage

MARION, S.C. – Marion County officials are looking into wind damage reported from a storm Tuesday that possibly produced a tornado.

A tornado warning was issued for Mullins and Marion.

Marion County Emergency Management Director Jackie Yates said damaged was reported on Gilchrist Road between Mullins and Nichols.

“We got swimming pool damage, a barn and another structure,” Yates said. “No apparent trees are down or injuries.”

Yates said officials will survey the area Friday morning and awaiting more information from the National Weather Service.

