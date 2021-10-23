 Skip to main content
Marion County officials organize jobs to help public connect with employers
MARION, S.C. – More than 20 vendors participated in Marion County’s first jobs fair event at the Marion County Administration Office Complex Saturday.

Officials said the job fair was designed to connect the public with employers.

“We’ve had a great response from our employers in the area and we’re getting a good response from the public,” Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said while greeting people attending. “We had to talk about opportunities with our Marion County Economic Development Commission and Marion County Progress Inc. on what we can do to help our employers. We thought this would be a great opportunity at our facility here.”

Officials recently hired Zachary McKay as the new Marion County Economic Development Commission Executive Director.

McKay, a Citadel graduate, previously work McKay worked with Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office.

Visitors could fill applications, gather information and also receive on-site job interviews.

Participants included the city of Marion fire and police departments, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Sopacko, DMA Holdings, Harbor Freight Tools, MUSC Health, Multi-Tech, Franklin Home Health Agency, Maxwood Furniture Inc., PSI, PDRTA, Palmetto Goodwill and more.

Some employers like the Marion County School District have immediate needs. The district is currently seeking bus drivers. Steps included applying at the school district, classroom training, receiving a commercial learner’s permit and passing road skills tests. Training classes will be held in November and December.

Harper said officials wanted to help find employees.

“I think it’s been very successful,” he said. “We’ve had people come in appreciative and finding great opportunities for employment.”

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

