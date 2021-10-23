Marion County officials organize jobs to help public connect with employers

MARION, S.C. – More than 20 vendors participated in Marion County’s first jobs fair event at the Marion County Administration Office Complex Saturday.

Officials said the job fair was designed to connect the public with employers.

“We’ve had a great response from our employers in the area and we’re getting a good response from the public,” Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said while greeting people attending. “We had to talk about opportunities with our Marion County Economic Development Commission and Marion County Progress Inc. on what we can do to help our employers. We thought this would be a great opportunity at our facility here.”

Officials recently hired Zachary McKay as the new Marion County Economic Development Commission Executive Director.

McKay, a Citadel graduate, previously work McKay worked with Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office.

Visitors could fill applications, gather information and also receive on-site job interviews.

Participants included the city of Marion fire and police departments, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Sopacko, DMA Holdings, Harbor Freight Tools, MUSC Health, Multi-Tech, Franklin Home Health Agency, Maxwood Furniture Inc., PSI, PDRTA, Palmetto Goodwill and more.