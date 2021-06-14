Marion County School District announces new leadership

MARION, S.C. — The Marion County School District announced several leadership hires last week.

Tonya Roberts is named as the new principal for Marion Intermediate School.

Officials said Roberts brings 23 years of experience at the elementary and middle school levels, and has worked as a teacher of multiple grades, instructional facilitator, principal trainee, assistant principal, and principal in Cherokee County.

Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Limestone University, a Master of Arts in Reading from Winthrop University, and an Educational Specialist Degree in Administration and Supervision from South Carolina State University.

Roberts is described as a lifelong learner and excited to join the Marion County School District Team. Her vision is to serve Marion Intermediate School through shared leadership and build strong relationships with her students, staff, and community.

“We are excited to welcome Mrs, Roberts to the Marion County School District team,” Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said.

“Her experience and training will be a good fit for Marion Intermediate School.”