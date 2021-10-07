Marion County School District officials discuss communication following face covering requirement

MARION, S.C. – Monday marked the first week of the requirement that all Marion County School District students and staff must wear face coverings when on school grounds or conducting school business.
Officials met Wednesday for a Communication Committee meeting organized by board of education members Linda O. Neal, Ogleretta White and Susan Pridgen to discuss the latest in providing public information.
Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea and her administrative team were given authority by the board to move quickly in response to future policy changes related to COVID-19 guidelines, resulting in the latest change in policy.
“Federal court did do a ruling that stated that local school districts had the right to implement a mask mandate,” Bethea said. “One of our goals is to make sure that we use every mitigation factor at our disposal.”
Bethea said the face coverings requirement is an added measure along with health and safety, social distancing and cleaning protocols.” The one exemption is medical excuse, she said.
Neal said the Marion County School Board Communication Committee’s purpose is to establish beneficial communication guidelines to promote and facilitate positive interaction with the community, school board members and the school district.
“This committee will seek to cultivate a more positive working relationship among all entities involved,” she said.
Neal said the idea of positive communication will help the district be viewed in a more positive light.
“We want to make Marion County one of the best school districts,” Owens said.
Pridgen said she is all for communicating.
White said the committee wants to engage the community.
“I think it’s more that we need some type of strategic process,” she said. “Because there are things available we just have to use those things.”
Bethea said one key resource tool is downloading the Marion County School District phone app.
“There are things already in place,” Bethea said. “I just want to acknowledge that communication is an identified priority in our strategic plan.”
The ad hoc committee will hold future meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at the Marion County School District office.