Marion County School District officials discuss communication following face covering requirement

MARION, S.C. – Monday marked the first week of the requirement that all Marion County School District students and staff must wear face coverings when on school grounds or conducting school business.

Officials met Wednesday for a Communication Committee meeting organized by board of education members Linda O. Neal, Ogleretta White and Susan Pridgen to discuss the latest in providing public information.

Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea and her administrative team were given authority by the board to move quickly in response to future policy changes related to COVID-19 guidelines, resulting in the latest change in policy.

“Federal court did do a ruling that stated that local school districts had the right to implement a mask mandate,” Bethea said. “One of our goals is to make sure that we use every mitigation factor at our disposal.”

Bethea said the face coverings requirement is an added measure along with health and safety, social distancing and cleaning protocols.” The one exemption is medical excuse, she said.

Neal said the Marion County School Board Communication Committee’s purpose is to establish beneficial communication guidelines to promote and facilitate positive interaction with the community, school board members and the school district.