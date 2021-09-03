Marion County School District special meeting discusses safety protocols

“Schools are not permitted to go to all virtual instruction unless the district or school can no longer safely operate,” Bunch said. “It’s quite and extensive list that we go through with procedures and protocols to follow to get to that point.”

Bunch said measures are being taken for prevention.

“We take very serious the cleaning and health and safety of our schools,” he said. “The hand sanitizing station are all throughout our buildings and isolation rooms continuing to be used by our staff and students.”

Bunch said buses are also sanitizing every morning and after routes.

“We follow DEHEC guidelines in everything we do,” Bunch said. “It’s a very exhaustive process and a very detailed process.”

Struggs said nurses are conducting contact tracing during the school year. She also discusses scenarios that require students to quarantine.