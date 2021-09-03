Marion County School District special meeting discusses safety protocols

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County School District officials discussed health and safety protocols during Thursday’s special meeting. The district reasserted its’ COVID-19 guidelines that includes strongly encouraging students and staff to wear masks.
The meeting was held just hours after the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion ruling that ordinances mandating masks is in conflict with a state budget Proviso 1.108. According to the provision, districts may not create or enforce any policy, which would require the wearing of face coverings. Should a district decide to act contrary to this law, state funding may be withheld.
Marion County Board of Education Chairwoman Ogleretta White said the meeting was a follow-up to the regular monthly meeting where the board gave Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea and her administrative team the authority to move quickly in response to future policy changes.
“We’re here to deep dive into where things stand today and the governance the board can provide regarding our policies going forward,” White said.
Marion County School District Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Administrative Services Dr. James M. Bunch provided an update along with Marion County School District Lead Nurse Karen Scruggs answering questions from board members.
Bunch said the district was approved by the state for a virtual learning program. By state mandate, all virtual programs are capped at five percent of the district’s total student population.
“Schools are not permitted to go to all virtual instruction unless the district or school can no longer safely operate,” Bunch said. “It’s quite and extensive list that we go through with procedures and protocols to follow to get to that point.”
Bunch said measures are being taken for prevention.
“We take very serious the cleaning and health and safety of our schools,” he said. “The hand sanitizing station are all throughout our buildings and isolation rooms continuing to be used by our staff and students.”
Bunch said buses are also sanitizing every morning and after routes.
“We follow DEHEC guidelines in everything we do,” Bunch said. “It’s a very exhaustive process and a very detailed process.”
Struggs said nurses are conducting contact tracing during the school year. She also discusses scenarios that require students to quarantine.
“If students are within 3-feet of a positive student whether they are wearing a mask or not they are in close contact with a positive student and must be quarantined,” she said. “If the students are 3-to-6 feet away from the positive case if they’re wearing a mask, they are not considered in close contact but if they are not wearing a mask they are in close contact and will be quarantined.”
Struggs said greater distance than 6-feet is determined to not be in close contact.
Bunch proximity, mask wearing and more than 15 minutes of exposure are among the details in contact tracing.
Bethea said will board will continued to be updated with periodic reviews from the pandemic team.
“As the challenges of COVID-19 escalate so does the need for us to work cohesively with our community,” Bethea said. “I do want to remind the public that we do have a COVID-19 page on our website. I know everyone knows about the dashboard but we also have other helpful information that is on website and also want to make sure that our stakeholders and that our families are aware that we do have a pandemic team that is constantly meeting.”
Bethe said plans are fluid but could include adding additional temporary personnel to assist in contact tracing and janitorial service.
The Marion County School District Covid Dashboard reported 242 students exposed and 52 positive cases along with five teachers testing positive as of Aug. 29.