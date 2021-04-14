Marion County School District students participate in Marion Early College program

MULLINS, S.C. -- Eleven Marion County School District students will be earning two degrees this coming June. The first cohort for the Marion Early College program located at Mullins High School will be walking the stage in June receiving both their high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree from Florence Darlington Technical College.

High school freshmen embarked upon the journey in August of 2017. During the last four years they have taken the classes they needed to earn their high school diploma as well as attending virtual classes and sometimes driving to the FDTC campus to take the necessary classes for their Associate Degree.

All eleven students plan to attend a four-year program of higher learning upon graduation. They will enter into those programs as a junior, having already satisfied the first two years of credits.

One such graduate, Ronisha Genwright, was accepted into six colleges including Clemson and the University of South Carolina. She chose to attend Francis Marion University and will major in Computer Science.

“Taking college level courses has helped me to develop many important skills such as creativity, adaptability, critical thinking, and time management,” Genwright said.