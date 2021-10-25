Marion County School District Superintendent says schools off to smooth start, envisions new high school

Bethea said the district wants to maintain the momentum and at some point organize an arts-based school in the district along with a Montessori school.

The wheels are now turning to the second phase of the reconfiguration plan approved by board members that envisions the planning and construction of a new state-of-the-art high school.

“We’re about to start engaging the community more on a conversation about a consolidated high school,” Bethea said. “I think I was very forthcoming with the community and talked about phase two. I didn’t know when it will happen and probably a lot further along had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic but at this time we started rekindling those conversations and now trying to move that forward in gaining public interest.”

Bethea was conducting listening sessions visiting homes before the pandemic.

“I was surprised by how overwhelming there was an interest and now we’re putting together a taskforce to get the pulse of the community and start trying to show the benefits of having a consolidated high school in this county,” she said. “The people will have to help. The district can’t do a consolidated high school on its own. It will have to have the help of the community and voters of Marion County.”