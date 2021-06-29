Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrests owner following dog mauling death of 7-year old boy

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of the owner of the dogs that attacked and killed a 7-year old boy on June 13 in the Wilbur Road area.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said Lorenzo Cardenas, 41, of Marion, was charged with penalty for owner of dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human and involuntary manslaughter.

Cardenas was booked and detained at the Marion County Detention Center Monday.

Shamar Jackson died after he was attacked by the dogs while walking on Wilbur Road and Cleo Road in Marion County, Wallace said.

Wallace said a search warrant was executed and five adult dogs and one puppy were seized from a property.

Jackson’s funeral service was held at the Berean Church of God in Christ in Latta last week.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8216.