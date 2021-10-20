Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosts candlelight vigil supporting domestic violence awareness

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff Office partnered with the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault Tuesday for a candlelight vigil, honoring the lives of those touched by domestic violence.

Organizer Linda Adams said the “Bringing Light into Darkness” event was in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. Local law enforcement officers, victim advocates and more than a dozen people showed up in support as nearly 100 candles along with purple ribbons and balloons set the scene.

“I’m the victim advocate with Pee Dee Coalition and we’re organizing a candle light vigil for domestic violence victims and survivors,” Adams said. “We want recognize them and let them know we as a community love them, appreciate them and support them.”

Adams called it awesome to have support from law enforcement and the community.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said he wanted to recognize and support the victims.

“This is something we need to do all year long,” Wallace said. “We need to have zero tolerance for those offenders. I encourage all of you to take a stand against domestic violence.”

Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury said he appreciated the opportunity to be part of the program.