Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigates home invasion shooting
MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred Thursday resulting in the home owner being shot.

Deputies responded to a home on Havenwood Road in the Saint Mary's community of Marion County that was invaded by an unknown assailant, according to the MCSO.

“Upon entering, the suspect shot the homeowner,” a statement said. “Injury to the victim is non-life threatening. The suspect fled.”

A K-9 team responded but was unsuccessful in locating the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399.

