Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death of teen
MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of Mullins teenager early Saturday morning.

“A young man has lost his life and we need the community’s help to stop this senseless violence,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said. “Shortly after 12 a.m. this morning deputies responded to MUSC-Marion in reference to a gunshot victim.”

Bronson Quarmaine Miller, Jr., 18 years old of Mullins died from his injuries, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399.

