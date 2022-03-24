 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting

MULLINS, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a shooting Thursday morning, according to a statement released.

Deputies were dispatched to the MUSC-Marion emergency room department when a gunshot victim arrived.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and is receiving treatment, the MCSO said. Investigators said they believe the shooting may have occurred in the East End Street vicinity of Mullins. Anyone with information is asked to call Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective Rogers at 843-423-4594.

