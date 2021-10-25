 Skip to main content
Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigates woman found shot to death in Zion community
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigates woman found shot to death in Zion community

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced active homicide investigation in the Zion area Monday morning.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said a woman was shot in the Zion community around 9:20 a.m.

MCSO investigators along with the State Law Enforcement Division are on the scene. Richardson said more information on the victim’s identity will be released possibly Tuesday.

No arrest have been as of yet, Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said, adding there is believed to be no threat to the community at this time.

