 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide
0 Comments

Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. -- A man, woman and their dog were found dead in their home in Marion Sunday night.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of two individuals on Ervin Court in the Blue Savannah community,” a Marion County Sheriff’s Office statement said.

Marion County Corner Jerry Richardson identified the victims as 48-year-old John Michael Tompkins and 45-year-old Cathy Diane Tompkins.

Deputies responded to reports of gunshots around 10:47 p.m. and confirmed finding the two bodies along with a dog.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said the State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8399.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers union prez asks: 'Help us get to normal'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Local News

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert