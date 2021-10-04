Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide

MARION, S.C. -- A man, woman and their dog were found dead in their home in Marion Sunday night.
“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of two individuals on Ervin Court in the Blue Savannah community,” a Marion County Sheriff’s Office statement said.
Marion County Corner Jerry Richardson identified the victims as 48-year-old John Michael Tompkins and 45-year-old Cathy Diane Tompkins.
Deputies responded to reports of gunshots around 10:47 p.m. and confirmed finding the two bodies along with a dog.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said the State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8399.