Marion County Sheriff’s Office make arrests linked to catalytic converter theft, drugs

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said multiple arrest were made during an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters, leading to additional charges.

An investigation of the theft of catalytic converters in Marion County led to arrests for drug crimes as well, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.

“Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a problem in Marion County and around our state,” Wallace said. “After a thorough investigation by my deputies, they were able to positively identify an individual who was attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a local church's vehicle.”

Wallace said following an arrest, a search warrant was conducted on a home where large amounts of illegal narcotics were located.

“This investigation and search warrant led to the arrest of multiple individuals whom we believe are involved in illegal drugs and catalytic converter crimes,” he said. “This arrest is significant in that it shows that illegal drugs and catalytic converter thefts often go hand in hand.”