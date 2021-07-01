Marion County Sheriff’s Office makes additional arrest in connection to shooting death

Staff Reports
MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said an additional arrest was made in connection to a man shot and killed in his yard on June 1.
Jordan Danielle Grainger, 21, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and misprison of felony.
Darren Grainger, 52, of Marion was shot just after 4 a.m. in his yard on SC 41 near 576 Bypass.
Samuel Diego Pacheco, 22 of Conway was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime a week later.
Wallace State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted in the investigation.
