Marion County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in connection to Zion shooting death
Terry Allen Paige Jr.

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday in connection to a homicide investigation in the Zion area last week.

Terry Allen Paige Jr., 25, of Mullins is charged with murder and the death of 23 year old Gloria Victoria Swinton also of Mullins.

Swinton's body was discovered Monday, Oct.25 inside her home on Swinton Court in the Zion community of Marion County, according the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Paige, Jr is arrested on charges of burglary first degree and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center.

