 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
0 Comments

Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

Michael Dwayne Crouch.

 CONTRIBUTED

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office announce the search for a wanted man on US 378.

“They are searching from the air and activated the Emergency Response Team to help with search,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said.

Deputies are searching for 38-year old Michael Dwayne Crouch.

Crouch is wanted several warrants, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8216 or Marion County 911 at 843-423-8399.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence is now majority-minority
Local News

Florence is now majority-minority

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is now solidly a majority-minority city. The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office recently released the 2020 Census information for the 46 counties and 271 cities or towns in the Palmetto State.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert