Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office announce the search for a wanted man on US 378.

“They are searching from the air and activated the Emergency Response Team to help with search,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said.

Deputies are searching for 38-year old Michael Dwayne Crouch.

Crouch is wanted several warrants, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8216 or Marion County 911 at 843-423-8399.