Marion Fire Department organizes Prom Promise presentation for Marion students

MARION, S.C. – More than 120 juniors and seniors at Marion High School were provided a visual lesson of the dangers of drinking and driving ahead of Friday’s prom night.

The Marion Fire Department along with the help of Marion County EMS, Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol presented mock fatal vehicle collision scene outside during its annual Prom Promise Wednesday. Fire fighters were also assisted by Marion Police Department and McLeod Air Reach Helicopter as they performed an auto extrication and patient care visual for students.

Organizer and Marion Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jackie Yates said he thought it was a successful partnership.

“We everybody here committed and I think it was a good event,” Yates said. “I think the kids got a good reenactment and realization of what could happen and they can make better decisions. We also want to teach them about distractive driving that could cause a major car accident.”

Yates said nearly a dozen drama students also participated and felt it was a great display of the work involved.

“I couldn’t have done it without my partners,” he said. “It takes a lot of logistical things to make this work and a lot of moving parts to make this work.”

Marion High School Principal Daris Gore said the presentation helps promote safety and keeps students aware of the dangers of drinking and driving.

“We want them to know the safety precautions they need to take before prom and after prom,” she said. “We want them to take those safety measures and apply them not only during prom but throughout life.”

Gore said she was thankful for the collaboration and seeing emergency responders work as a team.

Marion Fire Chief Jeremy Bass said he wanted to students to see the work involved.

“I told this is for dramatic effect but this is also the unfortunately reality for some young person and their family and we don’t want that to happen in Marion,” Bass said. “This is not out of the ordinary. This is how police officers, EMS, S.C. Highway Patrol all work together.”

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said he wanted to encourage students to think about their choices.

“Every single day we respond to a collision in South Carolina,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.