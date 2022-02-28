Marion Fire Department’s Bethea, Bowens honored during Black History Month

MARION, S.C. – City of Marion Fire Department along with Mayor Ashley Brady recognized Ben Bethea and Aundry Bowens for more than 45 years of service department during a special presentation in honor of Black History Month last month last week.

Assistant Fire Chief Jackie Yates said he was proud to recognize the duo.

“Being an African American myself, I’m honored to be able to honor them because I’ve made it to the position of assistant fire chief because of guys like that and watching them throughout the years and learning,” he said. “I’m honored to be able to honor them today.”

Bethea served as a volunteer fireman for 47 years. He is the captain and safety officer along with helping the smoke detector campaign, installing smoke alarms in homes in the area.

Bethea was named Fireman of The Year for his work in the community.

Bowens served as a volunteer fireman for 44 years and led as Assistant Fire Chief. He is also president of the Marion Rescue Squad.

Yates said Bowens brings a wealth of knowledge from the industrial side of fire safety as a retired fire brigade member while working at Wellman Manufacturing.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.