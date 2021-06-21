 Skip to main content
Marion High School Class of 1987 Alumni announces scholarship recipients
The Marion High School Class of 1987 Alumni provided $1,000 scholarships to six Marion High School seniors along with six $200 gift cards. Keonte’ Brantley, Jeffrey Collins, II, Kobe George, Saniaa Moore, Taj’a Walker and Charlotte Walker were awarded the Community Activism Reinvesting in Education Scholarship.

MARION, S.C. — The Marion High School Class of 1987 Alumni continue their efforts to give back to the community. The group announced recipients of the Community Activism Reinvesting in Education Scholarship.

Alumni secretary Sharon Easterling said the class alumni have had a long-standing connection and knew they had a desire to do more and plant a seed.

“Through planning, organizing, and collaborating the alumni took a hold of that vision and forged a path to provide scholarships to deserving graduating MHS seniors,” she said. “As we all got acquainted with platforms like Zoom, the alumni did as well as they met regularly, held a raffle, sought donations, and found the time to foster a family for Christmas.”

Organizers said the goal of the scholarship is to help support aspiring college bound seniors of Marion High School in achieving their college dreams. The long- term goal of the scholarship is for the recipient, after graduation, to reach back and pay it forward with community service.

The Alumni provided $1,000 scholarships to six students along with six $200 gift cards to for business attire.

Easterling said the goal was exceeded, and the mission was met.

The applicants had criteria outlined to meet, including an essay, as well as a virtual meet and greet/interview. Awards were presented at MHS Senior Awards Night by Kevin Bellamy, Alumni President, Regina Scott, Scholarship Liaison, and Jada Moody-Davis Scholarship Treasurer.

Marion High School Class of 1987 Alumni C.A.R.E.S. Scholarship Recipients:

Keonte’ Brantley

Jeffrey Collins, II

Kobe George

Saniaa Moore

Taj’a Walker

Charlotte Walker

