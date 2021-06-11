 Skip to main content
Marion High School’s class of 2021 celebrates graduation
MARION, S.C. – More than 140 seniors marched before the crowd for graduation at Marion High School Friday.

Valedictorian Jeffery Scott Collins II said goodbye to his teachers and classmates reflecting on the good memories, including soccer games and field trips.

“And I had some good friends to give me encouragement along the way as well,” he said. “And we are a class of survivors.”

Cribb said seniors survived hurricanes and a global pandemic but are still able to celebrate graduation.

“I’ve been blessed to be part of the Marion High School family that has provided for me opportunities to serve, to learn about responsibility and express my faith.”

Collins plans to attend the Francis Marion University to study Mechanical Engineering.

Salutatorian Carson Olivia Cribb will also be heading to Francis Marion University to study Nursing.

Cribb called the day a celebration of hardwork and dedication.

“As a class we had to overcome many obstacles along the way,” she said. “With so many of the odds stacked against us we were able to conquer and rise as a class and that is so much to be proud of.”

Cribb told her classmates to go with courage as they move to other aspirations.

Principal Daris Gore said the event was one of very few moments the class was been able to gather together due to the impact of COVID-19.

“This year has made you a little bit stronger,” she told the seniors. “It’s made you a little bit tougher. It’s made you a little bit wiser. In this class of 2021 there are Swamp Foxes with resilience.”

