Marion High School’s class of 2021 celebrates graduation

Marion High School held graduation inside the gym on June 11, 2021.
Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea joins Marion High School seniors during graduation on June 11, 2021.
Jeffery Scott Collins II is Marion High School’s 2021 valedictorian.
Marion High School salutatorian Carson Olivia Cribb prepares to march for graduation at Marion High School Thursday morning on June 11, 2021.
Marion High School 2021 valedictorian Jeffery Scott Collins II speaks during graduation on June 11, 2021.
Marion High School salutatorian Carson Olivia Cribb speaks to the crowd during graduation at Marion High School Thursday morning on June 11, 2021.
Honor graduate Jourdan Bethea and the Marion High School Class of 2021 celebrate graduation at Marion High School on June 11, 2021.
Principal Daris Gore addresses the senior class at Marion High School during graduation on June 11, 2020.
MARION, S.C. – More than 140 seniors marched before the crowd for graduation at Marion High School Friday.
Valedictorian Jeffery Scott Collins II said goodbye to his teachers and classmates reflecting on the good memories, including soccer games and field trips.
“And I had some good friends to give me encouragement along the way as well,” he said. “And we are a class of survivors.”
Cribb said seniors survived hurricanes and a global pandemic but are still able to celebrate graduation.
“I’ve been blessed to be part of the Marion High School family that has provided for me opportunities to serve, to learn about responsibility and express my faith.”
Collins plans to attend the Francis Marion University to study Mechanical Engineering.
Salutatorian Carson Olivia Cribb will also be heading to Francis Marion University to study Nursing.
Cribb called the day a celebration of hardwork and dedication.
“As a class we had to overcome many obstacles along the way,” she said. “With so many of the odds stacked against us we were able to conquer and rise as a class and that is so much to be proud of.”
Cribb told her classmates to go with courage as they move to other aspirations.