MARION, S.C. – The Marion Swamp Foxes continue to cook on their 4-0 start to the season, serving up a 53-0 shutout over Hemingway at home Friday night.

Marion senior quarterback Gabe Cusack rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns, opening the game with a six-yard run for a score at the 5:34 mark in the first quarter. Cusack followed up on the next passion with a pitch to Quay’Sheed Scott for a 12-yard rushing for a touchdown.

The Swamp Foxes defense and special teams then got in on the action with Richard Eaddy returning an interception for a 57-yard touchdown. Tyshawn Sanders followed up shutting down the next possession with a blocked punt and return for a touchdown to give Marion a 25-0 lead to end the quarter.

Isiah Reaves added a 12-yard run for Marion midway through the second quarter to help give the squad a 32-0 halftime advantage. The Swamp Foxes closed out the second half with more special teams plays including a kick return for a touchdown from Jamarius Williams and Cam Felder recording his first kick for touchback.

Marion head coach Brian Hennecy said his team executed the game-plan on both sides of the ball.

“We’re playing little bit better on special teams,” he said. “So far so good all three phases of the game.”

Hennecy said the schedule is preparing the team for region play down the road.

“We got a couple of game ahead us but playing three tough opponents has prepared us,” he said.

Hennecy said the doing well physically with more players coming back off injury. Several young players are already making an impact including freshmen center Amari Green and junior defensive lineman Jahmere Tart.

The Swamp Foxes improved to 4-0 and will host Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Tigers drop to 0-3 and will host Kingstree Friday.